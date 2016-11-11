Man in 20s dies after Belfast crash

A man aged in his 20s has died following a crash in north Belfast this morning.

He was the driver of a silver coloured Toyota Supra car that was involved in the single vehicle collision on York Street, close to Rite Price at around 11.40am.

It is understood the vehicle collided with a tree.

Fire Service rescue teams were forced to cut the man from the car. He was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital in the city but sadly died from his injuries.

York Street in Belfast remains closed between Broughan Street and North Queen Street following the crash.

Diversions are in place and police are advising motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.

Inspector McCullough is appealing for anyone who was travelling on York Street this morning and who witnessed the collision to contact local officers in Tennent Street or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 429 of 11/11/16.