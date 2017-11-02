Man in 40s dies after Co Tyrone quad bike incident

A man in his 40s has died following what is understood to have been a quad bike incident in Co Tyrone.

The air ambulance was tasked to the scene at Plumbridge, along with rapid response paramedics, around 5pm last night.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan knew the victim well and said his death will be “a serious loss” to the local community.

“The whole community is just in shock as the news comes through that a popular man has been killed in what appears to be an incident with a quad bike,” he said.

“I knew the man well and had a meeting with him only last week. His death will be a serious loss to the community and to local people. It’s hard to imagine.”

Mr McCrossan added: “My thoughts and prayers and those of my entire party are with his family and friends at this tragic time. I know people here in Plumbridge will come together to support them at such a difficult time.”

Sinn Fein’s Declan McAleer said: “I have spoken to local people and there is a palpable sense of shock.

“Plumbridge and the Glenelly Valley are close knit communities where everyone knows each other through farming, work and community activities.”

Mr McAleer said “the precise details are still emerging,” and added: “At this stage I want to extend my sympathy and condolences to the dead man’s family at this tragic time.”