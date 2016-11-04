Man in 70s and woman in 60s tied up and locked in bathroom during burglary

Detectives are appealing for information after a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s were tied up during an aggravated burglary, that occurred at a house in Lisburn.

At approximately 6.20pm three men entered the house in the Old Ballynahinch Road area on the evening of Thursday, November 3.

They tied up two residents, and locked them in a bathroom. After 20 minutes the men made off with a sum of cash. The three men were all wearing balaclavas and overalls and one of them was armed with a large knife.

Detective Inspector Harry Colgan said: “The residents, a man aged in his 70s and a woman aged in her 60s, were not seriously injured in the incident but were left badly shaken.

“I would ask for anyone who knows anything about this incident, or who saw anything suspicious in the area, to contact detectives at Lisburn Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1012 of 03/11/16.

“Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”