Man in court accused of killing pet dog

A Co Down man has been in court and remanded into custody accused of killing a pet dog which he then allegedly fed to another animal.

William Mocsari (27) had been due to appear in Newtownards Magistrates Court in the New Year but the case against him was brought forward and he appeared in the dock yesterday (Thursday).

Mocsari, from Roden Street in Kircubbin, is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to animals on December 3 this year, in that “being a person responsible for an animal, namely a dog and by an act or failure to act by another person caused unnecessary suffering to the said animal and you permitted that to happen or failed to take such steps as were reasonable in all the circumstances to prevent that happening.”

Mocsari confirmed he was aware of the single charge against him while a police officer testified that he believed he could connect Mocsari to the offence.

On the instructions of solicitors firm McConnell, Kelly and Co, defence barrister Chris Holmes said he was not applying for bail at this stage.

Mocsari was remanded into the custody of Maghaberry prison where he is to under go psychiatric assessment.

District Judge Mark Hamill ordered him to appear again on December 23 via videolink.