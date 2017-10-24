Man in court on child grooming charges

A Tandragee man appeared in court yesterday (Monday) to face two charges relating to sexual grooming of a child.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on Friday, October 20.

Ian Williamson (45), whose address was given as Knockview Drive, appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court.

He is charged with attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and attempted sexual communication with a child.

The case was adjourned until Monday, November 20 with the defendant to appear again at Lisburn Magistrates Court.