Man in court today over Larne police car ramming incident

A 28-year-old male arrested on suspicion of attempted murder is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrate’s Court today (Monday September 19) charged with a number of offences including aggravated vehicle taking causing injury and dangerous driving.

It is believed the charges are connected to an incident on Killyglen Road in Larne on Saturday, during which three police vehicles were rammed by a car.

The charges will be reviewed by the PPS, and a report will be submitted to the PPS regarding the attempted murder charge.

An officer who was injured after the car rammed into three police vehicles in Larne on Saturday has since been discharged from hospital.

The PSNI said a masked male also made off from the scene in the direction of the Ballycraigy estate.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, which occurred while officers were carrying out a property search in the area, is asked to contact police in Larne on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.