Man in his 30s dies after accident on windfarm

A man was killed while working on a wind farm in the Republic on Monday night, gardai have said.

The worker, in his 30s, died on the site near the Ballyfarnon area along the Sligo-Roscommon border.

The accident was reported at about 6.30pm on Monday evening after a suspected landslide.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two investigations are under way by local gardai and the Health and Safety Authority.

The accident happened on Kilronan mountain where a wind farm known as Derrysallagh is in the initial stages of being built.

It is understood a large section of bog shifted and trapped the worker.

Moriarty Construction, which is building the wind farm, offered condolences to the dead man’s family, colleagues and friends.

“We don’t know all the circumstances but unfortunately a man has died and his wife has been left to pick up the pieces,” a spokesman said.