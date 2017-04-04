Man in his fities dies after Co Fermanagh crash

Police have confirmed that a man in his 50s has died following a single vehicle collision on the Moher Road, near Kinawley in Co Fermanagh.

The collision was reported last night (Monday) shortly after 11.30pm.

Police are seeking witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the Moher Road around the time of the collision.

Investigating officers can be contacted by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1332 03/04/17.