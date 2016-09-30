Man in hospital after paramilitary shooting

A man has been shot twice in each leg during a paramilitary attack in west Belfast.

He was dragged into an alleyway in the Bread Street area at about 9pm on Thursday.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are hunting two men who are suspected of involvement in the gun attack. They were dressed in black and fled in the direction of the Divis estate.

PSNI Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin has appealed for anyone with information to contact officers from the reactive and organised crime unit at Musgrave station on 101, quoting reference number 1320 29/09/16.