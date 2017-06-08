Man in hospital after “serious” assault in Newtownards

A man is being treated in hospital tonight after suffering what police are calling “serious injuries” in an assault in Co Down.

The assault is believed to have happened on Thursday morning at a house in the Mark Street area of Newtownards.

Police received a report of the assault at 2.40pm.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Dickson said: “We are working to establish how this gentleman sustained his injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the Mark Street area of Newtownards and noticed any suspicious activity to contact Detectives at Bangor on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 747 08/06/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”