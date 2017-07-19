Man injured in gas explosion on boat

A man has been injured after a gas explosion on a boat near Lisbellaw, Co Fermanagh.

The incident at Johnston Shore was reported at 10.46am today. It is understood the explosion blasted the roof off the boat and that it is now submerged in the water.

One man who was on the boat at the time managed to escape and went to hospital himself to be treated for his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

A NI Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “A further search of the water was carried out for any other casualties.

“However, it has been confirmed that no-one else was on the boat at the time of the gas explosion.

“NIFRS would like to take this opportunity to remind boat owners of the need to ensure that any gas appliances on boats are installed and maintained by a qualified engineer and that carbon monoxide alarms are fitted on boats.”