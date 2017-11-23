Man jailed after exposing himself to woman sitting in car

A Belfast father-of-two with over 20 convictions for exposing himself to women was sent to jail yesterday.

Jason Leonard Shaw, whose address cannot be published, was handed a 13-month sentence for the latest flashing incident, which occurred as a woman sat in her car in south Belfast.

Judge David McFarland sent the 47-year old to prison and said “all attempts to support him in the community have failed”.

Shaw will serve half his sentence behind bars, with the remainder on supervised licence.

Prosecutor Simon Jenkins told Belfast Crown Court that the woman had just parked her car on Wellesley Avenue at 8.20am on February 20 when a man with his face covered approached her window.

He stood there for around 30 seconds before running down an alleyway. He re-appeared at the car window several minutes later, when he exposed himself.

The woman blasted her car horn several times, causing Shaw to flee.

The female motorist contacted police and after a photofit of the suspect was created, a police officer recognised Shaw.

When he was arrested, Shaw either didn’t reply or answered “no comment”. He did take part in an identification procedure and was picked out by the woman.

Telling the court Shaw was a “prolific offender”, Mr Jenkins said 24 of his 43 convictions were for “exposure offences”.

These offences were mostly carried out in the university area of Belfast, when Shaw exposed himself to young women, mothers with children and female students.

Defence barrister Seamus Lannon said Shaw’s guilty plea had spared the witness the ordeal of coming to court.

Mr Lannon told the court that while Shaw was attempted to address the issues, including seeking support to identify the “triggers for his behaviour”, his offending was linked to “events visited upon him as a child”.

Citing his behaviour as “unpleasant and shocking” for the women, Judge McFarland said any remorse expressed was “a little hollow, given his conduct”.