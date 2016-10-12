Man jailed for attacking former friend who was ‘vulnerable through drink’

A 21-year-old Dunmurry man who admitted attacking a former friend during a drunken row has been jailed for more than two years.

Patrick Connors, from Old Forge, was captured on CCTV carrying out the attack in Belfast city centre in the early hours of January 20 this year.

On Wednesday (October 12) Belfast Crown Court heard how the security video showed Connors kicking his victim four times, as he lay defenceless on the ground.

Judge Patricia Smyth said it was “only by good fortune” that he escaped serious injury, with only relatively minor cuts and swelling.

Connors initially claimed that he had been acting in self-defence, but later pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

The judge said that while there was a high likelihood of Connors re-offending, he was not considered a danger to the public.

Judge Smyth said that despite his young age, Connors had a very significant record and that he had been abusing drugs for some time, in particular so-called ‘legal highs’.

The court heard that since then, he has been working to overcome his addictions.

Connors acknowledged that his drug abuse had an impact on his mental health, but said this had improved as a result of his abstention from drugs.

Connors will serve two years and two and a half months in custody, followed by an equal period on supervised licenced parole.