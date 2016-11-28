Man jailed six years after carrying out paramilitary-style shooting

A 41-year-old man who carried out a paramilitary style shooting in north Belfast six years ago has been given a 10 year sentence by Laganside Courts today.

Patrick Joseph O’Neill, from Eithne House in Duncairn Parade, was convicted of wounding with intent and carrying a firearm.

The charges relate to an incident in November 2010 when a 27-year-old man was shot seven times in front of his mother at their home in Brompton Park.

Three masked intruders forced their way into the house on the evening of 15 November and shot him seven times in the legs and groin area. The victim’s mother grabbed knives from her kitchen and struck out at the assailants before they ran out through the back of the house.

Detective Inspector Andy Workman, from Serious Crime Branch, said: “As a result of forensic evidence which became available to us earlier this year, we were able to arrest and charge Patrick Joseph O’Neill.

“The victim sustained serious injuries as a result of this attack. It was an example of nameless and faceless individuals using a paramilitary flag of convenience, in this case Oglaigh na hEireann, to inflict life-changing harm on someone without any reference to a judge, jury or the normal processes of the criminal justice system.

“This is not the way to deal with allegations of criminality in a civilised society in the 21st century. Police will continue to robustly investigate all such paramilitary style shootings and assaults. We would encourage victims, their families and communities to work with us so that such barbaric activity is shunned and those involved are put before the courts.”



O’Neill’s 10-year sentence will be five in jail followed by five on licence.