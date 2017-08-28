Man killed in County Down crash is named

Police have named the man killed as a result of Saturday's two-vehicle road crash in County Down.

Feargal Magennis, 43, was the driver of a motorbike involved in the incident which took place on Castlewellan Road around 8:30pm.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses, or anyone who has any information they believe could help them to call the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1450 of 26/08/17.