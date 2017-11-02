Man 'lucky to escape' suspicious fire at caravan park

Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a caravan park in Newtownards.

The blaze at a caravan on Ballyblack Road area was reported at around 10pm on Wednesday (October 1).

Detective Constable Clare Killen: “The caravan was completely destroyed by the blaze and man and a dog who were inside at the time were lucky to escape unhurt.

"I would appeal to anyone who has information about this incident to contact police in Newtownards on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1893 01/11/17.

"Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."