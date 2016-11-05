Man mugged from behind in Nelson Drive

Police are hunting two muggers who jumped a man and stole his wallet as he was walking through the Waterside area of Londonderry early on Thursday evening, November 3.

The PSNI said the man was walking on a green area in the Nelson Drive area when he was attacked by two males .

The muggers hit the victim on the back of the head and then dragged him to the ground, a PSNI spokesperson said.

The victim provided police with detailed descriptions of the clothes the two attackers were wearing on the evening of the incident.

The investigating officer, Constable McAlpin explained: “The two males were described as being in their 20s, one wearing a Northern Ireland top with blue tracksuit bottoms and the other wear a blue hooded top.”

After attacking the man and pulling him to the ground the two men then robbed the victim, who sustained a number of injuries in the attack.

The PSNI said the injuries were not of a life-threatening nature.

“They made off with the man’s wallet containing a sum of money,” said Constable McAlpin.

“The man sustained injuries, however they are not believed to be life threatening,” he added.

Police in Londonderry are asking anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the wider Nelson Drive area early on Thursday evening to get in touch.

“We are appealing to anyone who knows anything about this incident to connect Strand Road Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 361 of 04/11/16,” said Constable McAlpin. “Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111,” he said.