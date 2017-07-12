Man released as police continue to investigate Londonderry child’s death

A man arrested following the death of a child in Londonderry has been released as police continue to investigate the circumstances.

Six-year-old Donnacadh Maguire was found at Tyrconnell Street in the Bogside area around 10.30am on Tuesday.

Donnacadh Maguire. Photo shared by his family.

He was rushed to hospital but doctors were unable to save his life.

Police said the child’s injuries were consistent with having been hit by a vehicle, but more time was needed before that could be confirmed.

Fr Paul Farren of St Eugene’s Cathedral said: “Words are meaningless at a time like this,” and added: “He’s been described as a fun-loving, energetic, lively little boy who loved life and had loads of energy. What has happened is just so awful.”

Sinn Fein MP Elisha McCallion said counselling services will be available for the child’s immediate family and any neighbours who have been traumatised.

Independent councillor Sean Carr visited the boy’s family in the aftermath of the tragedy and said there is sense of sadness in the area.

“There is a sense of absolute shock and sadness in the local community as a result of what happened,” he said.

“It’s a terrible tragedy, particularly when you are dealing with the death of a young child. Our thoughts are with his family. I’d just like to send our condolences to the family.”

In a statement, the PSNI said: “While it is possible that Donnacadh’s injuries were sustained as the result of a collision with a vehicle, we are working to establish exactly what happened and we are keen to speak to witnesses.

“I would ask anyone who was on Tyrconnell Street this morning between 10am and 10.30am to please get in touch with officers in Strand Road or the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference number 390 of 11/07/17.”

As the young boy’s family struggled to come to terms with the tragedy, his uncle Cahir Killen posted a message on Facebook that said: “Just woke to the very sad news of the sudden death of my wee Nephew Donnacha. Rest in Peace my wee angel.”

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly also told the Derry Journal of a sense of shock among the community.

Cllr Donnelly, who visited the area with Cllr Carr shortly after the tragedy unfolded, said: “There is a sense of absolute shock and sadness in the local community as a result of what happened this morning. It’s a terrible tragedy, particularly when you are dealing with the death of a young child. Our thoughts are with his family.”