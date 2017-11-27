Man remanded in custody over east Belfast knife attack

A man has been remanded in custody charged with an attempted murder in east Belfast.

Darren Scott, 39, is accused of carrying out a knife attack on another man on Sunday.

The alleged victim, also in his thirties, sustained lacerations to his head and cuts to his hands in an incident at Lendrick Street.

He was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Scott, of Forthriver Green in the city, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on a charge of attempted murder.

He also faces further counts of threats to kill the other man and possessing an offensive weapon, a knife, with intent to commit murder.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit, Scott spoke only to confirm that he understood the alleged offences.

No application for bail was made during the brief hearing.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall remanded the accused in custody, to appear again by video-link next month.