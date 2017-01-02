Man rescued from Mournes after breaking ankle

A man was rescued from the Mourne Mountains today by the PSNI and a Mountain rescue Team after he broke his ankle during a family walk.

News of the Bank Holiday rescue was revealed on the PSNI Down Facebook page who said "today officers from Downpatrick assisted the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team in Newcastle with a male who had become stranded on The Mournes".

The post added that the man had broken his ankle whilst out walking with family - and was left unable to get down from the mountain.

"Due to the extremely cold weather, Police and a Mountain Rescue Team were called in to assist the injured person get down safely." the post added.