Man’s arm broken following attack

A man has suffered a broken arm following an attack by up to 15 men in Antrim on Saturday.

Police in Antrim are appealing for information after the assault which was reported to police at 7.30pm.

The man, who is in his twenties, was attacked by a group of 10 to 15 people (all males) in the vicinity of Bridge Street.

The man suffered a broken arm as result of this attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 544 03/09/2017, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”