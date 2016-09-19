Man’s body found near roadside in Dungannon

The body of a 39-year-old man has been found close to a road in Dungannon, Co Tyrone.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the man who was discovered near Gortmerron Link Road in the early hours of Monday.
A PSNI spokesman said a post mortem examination is due to be carried out but the death is not being treated as suspicious.
The road has reopened following the incident.
