Man’s body found near roadside in Dungannon

The body of a 39-year-old man has been found close to a road in Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the man who was discovered near Gortmerron Link Road in the early hours of Monday.

A PSNI spokesman said a post mortem examination is due to be carried out but the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The road has reopened following the incident.