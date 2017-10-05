Man shocked but uninjured after shots fired at house

A man escaped injury in Enniskeen this morning (Thursday) after shots were fired at a house.

Police say the occupant was left badly shaken after the incident in Craigavon which took place at approximately 1.10am.

A short time later police received a report that an Insignia car had been burnt out in a laneway in the Eastway area of Lurgan.

They believe this vehicle may have been involved in the incident.

Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey has appealed to anyone who saw any suspicious persons or the car in the area of Enniskeen or Eastway to contact detectives at Criminal Investigation Branch, Lurgan, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 77 05/10/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.