Man shot in face during burglary scuffle at Plumbridge

Detectives are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary at a house in Plumbridge.

At around 1am this morning it’s understood three men forced their way into a house on the Landahussy Road. They demanded money from the lone male occupant, becoming involved in an altercation with him. During the scuffle a pellet gun was discharged, striking the 45-year-old victim in the face.

The intruders subsequently made off from the property with a sum of cash.

The resident was treated by paramedics for some minor facial injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area and who noticed any people or vehicles. Detectives can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 80 11/07/17.”

Information about crime can also be passed anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity 0n 0800 555 111.