Man shot in legs in north Belfast

A man has been shot in the legs in a paramilitary style attack in north Belfast.

Police are appealing for information following the attack in the Jamaica Street area on the evening of Sunday June 25.

Detective Sergeant McCallum said: “Police received reports shortly after 11:00pm that a man in his 30s had been shot in the legs. He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information about this incident to contact detectives at Musgrave Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1432 of 25/06/17. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”