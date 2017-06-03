Man stabbed during failed robbery

Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information following the report of a stabbing incident at Brook Street in the early hours of Saturday, June 3.

Detective Constable Brennan said: “A man, aged in his 40’s, reported that he was approached in the street by two males shortly after midnight as he was checking under the bonnet of his car. One of the males demanded money from the man and struck him to his side when he refused. After a brief altercation, both attackers fled on foot in the direction of Millburn.

“The man realised afterwards that he had suffered a stab wound and made his way to hospital where he is receiving treatment for a wound which is not thought to be life threatening. The first male was described as being in his 20’s, of medium build with short dark hair and was wearing tracksuit bottoms and a zip up hooded top. The second male was also in his 20’s, of heavy build and wore blue jeans and a red coloured football top.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Brook Street at the time of this incident and who noticed any suspicious activity to contact detectives in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 92 03/06/17. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”