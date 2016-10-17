Man stabbed in Belfast city centre

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Belfast city centre around noon.

Police are investigating an altercation in the Castle Street/King Street area of Belfast City Centre today.

A PSNI spokesman said the man sustained 2 stab wounds to his body but his condition "is not described as life threatening".

A woman, aged in her 20’s, sustained a punch to her face during the incident.



Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the altercation or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 482 of 17/10/16. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



A section of King Street has been closed while police conduct follow-up enquiries as part of the investigation.