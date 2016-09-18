Man stabbed in face: Teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Police have arrested a 17-year-old male on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the face during an incident in North Belfast on Saturday evening.

A 19-year-old male suffered a serious laceration to his cheek during the incident, which occurred near the junction of Harcourt Drive and Manor Street shortly before 7pm.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment where his condition is described as “stable”.

The 17-year-old suspect remains in police custody.

Detective Sgt Keith Wilson has appealed for witnesses to contact investigating officers at Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting 1285 of September 17, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.