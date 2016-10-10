Man stabbed in head during assault near Taghnevan Close

Police are investigating an assault on a man in the Old Portadown Road area of Lurgan on Sunday, October 9, in which a man was stabbed in the head.

It was reported that shortly before midnight, a man aged in his 40s, was attacked by two males at a pathway near Taghnevan Close.

The man was kicked, punched and received a stab wound to his head.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which were described as non-life threatening.

Detective Inspector Harvey is appealing for anyone with any information about this incident to contact detectives in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 7 10/10/16 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.