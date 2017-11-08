Man stabbed 'multiple times' in south Belfast attack

A man in his 20's sustained multiple stab wounds during an attack last night in south Belfast.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in the Ballynafoy Close area of the Ravenhill Road in Belfast, around 11.15pm last night.



Detective Sergeant Kenneth Leckey said: “Police were called to an altercation at this address and found that a man in his early 20s had been stabbed multiple times during an attack, which we believe took place outside this address.

"He was treated at the scene by NIAS and also in hospital, for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.



“A 23 year old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

"A second man, aged 44, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.



“A man was observed leaving the scene with a knife and returning to the address without it.

"We believe he may have discarded the weapon used in the assault and we are conducting searches in the area to locate it.

"We would ask the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious items they see to police immediately.



“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything in this area last night around 11 – 11.30pm to phone police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1397 of 7/11/17.



“Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”