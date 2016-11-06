Man taken to hospital following altercation outside South Belfast hotel

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted during an altercation in the Malone Road area of South Belfast.
The incident is believed to have occurred outside a hotel on this road at about 1am on Sunday morning.
A 32-year-old man required hospital treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.
Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “I would ask anyone who knows anything about an altercation involving a number of people outside the hotel, to contact detectives at Musgrave Police Station on the non-emergancy number on 101 quoting reference number 99 of 6/11/16.
“Or if somebody would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the Independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
