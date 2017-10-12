Man to face murder quiz after woman's car crash death

Police have arrested a man as part of a murder investigation following the death of a woman in a car crash in Co Fermanagh.

The 40-year-old was held in the Maguiresbridge area on Wednesday evening.

Natasha Carruthers, who was in her 20s, was killed in a crash between Lisnaskea and Derrylin in Co Fermanagh on Saturday night.

Another woman and a man, also in their 20s, suffered serious injuries in the incident in Newbridge Road.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Serious Crime Branch later announced that they have launched a murder investigation.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: "I would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the Newbridge Road, Derrylin, between 11pm and 12 midnight on the night of Saturday October 7 and who may have witnessed any vehicle or vehicles travelling at speed to contact us."

Ms Carruthers was travelling in a blue Vauxhall Corsa, registration number TLZ 8330.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who might have dashcam footage of the road on the night of the incident.

Crash victim Natasha was full of happiness, funeral service told