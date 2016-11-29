Man to stand trial accused of Bangor murder

A Bangor man has been ordered to stand trial accused of the murder of a man who was found dead in the seaside town almost two years ago.

The body of 63-year-old Ronald Reid was discovered in his apartment on the Donaghadee Road on Christmas Eve 2014.

On Tuesday Stuart Alexander Reid (37) was charged with murder on a date unknown between December 18 and 21 and ordered to stand before a Crown Court jury for the killing.

At the time his body was discovered, it was reported that a post mortem examination found that Mr Reid had suffered a number of injuries.

Escorted into Newtownards Magistrates Court by two psychiatric nurses, Stuart Reid stood in the dock with his hands in his pockets, looking almost constantly at the floor and avoiding eye contact with the court clerk during the short Preliminary Enquiry.

With a nod of his head Reid confirmed his identity and that he understood the single charge against him. He gave a shake of the head when the clerk asked him if he wished to comment on the charge of give testimony to the PE.

A prosecuting lawyer submitted the statements and legal papers disclosed a Prima Facie case which defence barrister Chris Hogg did not object to.

Releasing Reid on his own bail of £500, District Judge Peter King ordered him to appear at Belfast Crown Court on January 6 for his arraignment and granted legal aid to include a senior QC to receive instructions in the case.

Although granted bail Reid, whose address was given as Bingham Street in Bangor, is currently detained at Knockbracken Health Care Park in south Belfast.