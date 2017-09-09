Man told to leave west Belfast by masked gunman

A man was threatened to leave the area after two masked men called to the door of a house at Forest Street in west Belfast.

The incident happened around 11pm last night (Friday, September 8). One of the men was carrying a suspected firearm.

Detectives at Musgrave are appealing for information and can be contacted on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference 156 of the 8/8/17.

Anyone wishing to pass on information anonymously can do so through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.