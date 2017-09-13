Man treated for head injuries after hammer assault

A man has been treated in hospital for head injuries after a serious assault in the St Gall's Avenue area of west Belfast last Sunday.

It has been reported that a man armed with a hammer called to a house in St Galls Avenue at around 12.45pm on September 10.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Gardiner said: “Upon answering the door, the female occupant was punched in the face by the male. When the husband of the female came to her assistance he was struck a number of times with the hammer and then further assaulted by a woman who joined in the attack.

"The male then broke windows of the house and a car before leaving the scene on foot.

"The man received hospital treatment for head injuries following the incident."

Det Serg Gardiner said the male involved in the incident "is described as being in his late 20s / early 30s, slim to medium build, wearing glasses, a baseball cap, grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark coloured top".

He added that a 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and has since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.”

He added: "This was a very serious incident and traumatic for the occupants of the house. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault or anyone with any information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 714 10/09/17. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”