Man wanted over hotel shooting to undergo “neurological assessment’

A Co Tyrone man fighting extradition over his alleged role in a gangland murder at a Dublin hotel is undergoing further neurological assessment, a court heard today.

Counsel for Kevin Murray indicated the outcome could impact on his physical fitness to stand trial on charges connected to the killing of David Byrne earlier this year.

Murray, 46, was detained at his home in Townsend Street, Strabane in September under a European Arrest Warrant issued by authorities in the Irish Republic.

He is wanted in connection with the fatal gun attack at Dublin’s Regency Hotel on February 5.

Byrne, a 34-year-old father of two from the Crumlin area, was shot dead when masked men dressed as Garda officers opened fire with automatic guns.

His killing ignited a deadly feud between members of the rival Kinahan and Hutch gangs.

Murray is being sought over alleged offences of murder, possession of a firearm with intent, and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

It was previously claimed in court that he had stayed overnight at the hotel in preparation for his alleged role in the shooting.

Gardai investigating the killing allege Murray can be clearly identified on CCTV footage and photographic evidence.

Another man, 24-year-old Patrick Hutch of Champions Avenue in Dublin, has already been charged with the murder.

He is alleged to have acted with the Co Tyrone man as part of the same gang.

At an earlier hearing Murray appeared in court using a walking aid due to his debilitating condition.

During an update at Belfast Recorder’s Court today, defence barrister Desmond Fahy confirmed that a final neurological report was to be provided following a further examination.

He explained that a forensic medical officer may then have to assess his client’s physical fitness to stand trial.

Adjourning proceedings, Her Honour Judge Patricia Smyth listed the case for a further mention later this month.