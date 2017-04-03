Man who died in Crossgar crash is named

Police have confirmed the name of the 18-year-old man who died following a road traffic collision on the Saintfield Road in Crossgar on Sunday morning
He was Christopher Martin from the Downpatrick area.
Police continue to appeal for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the A7 between Saintfield and Crossgar between 2.45am and 3.45am on Sunday morning to contact officers by calling 101 quoting reference 341 02/04/17.
