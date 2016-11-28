Man who dies after vehicle plunges into Newry canal is named locally

The man who died after his vehicle plunged into Newry canal yesterday afternoon was a young father-of-two.
He has been named locally as Cormac Galvin.
He is understood to have been a tradesman who was in his 30s.
The incident happened around lunchtime yesterday.
“At approximately 1.55pm on Sunday, 27 November police received a report that a vehicle had entered the canal at Fathom Line in Newry," PSNI Inspector Russell Vogan said:
"The driver of the vehicle was recovered from the water and taken to hospital where he later died."
Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.
A PSNI spokesman added: "There are no further details at this stage.”
According to reports an eyewitness said emergency services, including four Fire and Rescue crews and a police dive team, continued their investigation at the cordoned-off scene on the Omeath Road yesterday.
SDLP councillor Gary Stokes said the van driver was a father-of-two in his 30s.
He added: "Cormac Galvin is the nephew of a friend of mine. He has two young children and it is devastating for the family.
"It is so, so sad," he added. "It is such a shock to the family."