Man who punched hole in wall is jailed

A man who punched a hole through a plasterboard wall and then stuck his head through it into another resident’s room at a hostel in Larne claimed he was only looking to get his PlayStation back.

Colin Thomas Murphy (35), of the Simon Community hostel at Curran Road, Larne, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

He entered guilty pleas to charges of attempted burglary; criminal damage to a wall and possession of Diazepam arising out of the incident.

Defence barrister Ben Thompson said his client was “found with his head through a plasterboard wall to the room next door”. He said Murphy had punched the hole out.

Murphy, who had 71 previous convictions, was jailed for four months.

District Judge Peter King said had it not been for Murphy’s admissions it might have been difficult to prove the attempted burglary charge as he jailed the defendant for four months.