Man wielding knife in Londonderry: PSNI investigating

Police are investigating reports of a man wielding a large knife in the Shantallow area of Londonderry yesterday afternoon.
Eyewitnesses have reported the man confronting a group of people outside a premises in a busy shopping and office complex off the Racecourse Road area of the city.
A PSNI spokesman said yesterday: “Police in Londonderry are investigating the report of a man carrying a knife in the Racecourse Road area.
“Officers have patrolled the area but no suspect has been identified. Enquiries into the matter are ongoing.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.