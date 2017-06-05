Manchester blast girl’s parents lay flowers for London bridge victims

The mother and stepfather of one of the young Manchester attack victims have laid flowers in memory of those killed in the London Bridge attack.

Charlotte Campbell and Paul Hodgson said they made the visit as a show of solidarity after Saturday’s terrorist attack which killed seven innocent people.

Olivia Campbell-Hardy, 15, died in the bombing at the Ariana Grande concert on May 22.

Speaking after laying flowers on Borough High Street, Ms Campbell said she had felt “sick” when she learned about Saturday’s attack.

She told the Press Association: “We felt we had to unite with London - obviously we have lost our daughter and we felt we needed to come and unite with them and let them know Manchester is supporting them and we are all here for them.

“We felt sick that they could do it again so soon, we felt worried for the people here and we just felt that we needed to be here and show our support.”

The couple travelled to London after Sunday night’s concert at Old Trafford saw a host of stars join Ariana Grande in tribute to those killed at Manchester Arena, many of whom were children.

The singer said she had not planned to play so many of her hits during the show but changed her mind after meeting Mrs Campbell.

Grande, 23, told the crowd: “She told me Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits. We had a different show planned and we had a rehearsal yesterday and we changed everything.”

Speaking in London on Monday, Mrs Campbell said: “The event was amazing. It showed we are all together and we are not letting anybody beat us and we hope London can do the same.

“It’s very important. We need to stand united against it now.

“We need to fight, we need to show that nobody is going to beat us. We are England and we are strong, we are one of the strongest countries and no one is going to beat us.”