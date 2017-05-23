Manchester bomb: Union Flag flies over Irish council offices

Cork City Council has been widely praised on social media after flying the Union Flag in solidarity with the vicitms of the Manchester bomb attack.

Posting a photograph of the flag hoisted alongside the Irish tricolour, the council posted the message: “The British flag flying at Cork City Hall as a mark of respect to those who died or were injured in #Manchester last night #corkcc.”

Meanwhile, a book of condolence for the victims was opened in Co Clare, in the south-west of the Republic of Ireland.

The county council opened the book at its offices in the town of Ennis.

In a statement chairman councillor Bill Chambers (Fianna Fail) said: “On behalf of Clare County Council and the people of Clare, I wish to extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families and friends of those killed and injured.”