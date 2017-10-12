Manorcunningham’s successful 2017

Despite a year out of competition County Donegal band Manorcunningham made a welcome and successful return to Grade 2 this past season picking up an amazing forty one trophies.

To celebrate their achievements the band held a celebratory dinner in the Arena 7 Restaurant, Letterkenny and earlier in the day the band members gathered in their practice hall in Manorcunningham village for a presentation of their Grade 2 All Ireland Champion medals and a photograph.

Popular RSPBA NI Branch Steward Drew Bingham was surprised but nevertheless delighted to be asked on the day to present each band member with their medal.

Formed in 1935 the band has been competing for quite a few decades however in recent years they have progressed significantly.

Their return made the local Grade 2 much more competitive and along with Closkelt did themselves proud against some very strong bands in the RSPBA majors. Their most notable successes were winning the All-Ireland together with a fourth at the UK and a sixth at the World Championships.

The drum corps lifted the British, All-Ireland, Ulster and the N.I. Branch Champion of Champions title.

The band has already started back practising and is seeking to build on their success by recruiting for all sections.

If you would like to be part of this hard working and progressive band why not get in touch with: Pipe Major Gordon Carson or Drum Sergeant Alan Laird.

The Belfast Tattoo organisers have announced that the 2018 event will be rebranded as the The Belfast International Tattoo and it will run over two days Friday 7 and Saturday 8 of September with two shows at 2pm and 7.30pm on the Saturday.

It has been announced that the Belfast International Tattoo Massed Pipe Band will include the Pipes and Drums of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the South African Irish Regiment with other pipe bands still to be announced.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police band will be accompanied by their Highland Dance troupe who in addition to performing as part of the Tattoo Highland Dance Team will also undertake a solo spot with their band.

McDonald Memorial Pipe Band and McDonald Academy Pipe Band will be holding a fund raising tractor run on Saturday, October 21, 2017.

It will commence at 12 noon from Magherally Church of Ireland, Kilmacrew Road, Banbridge. The cost is £10 per tractor and £5 for each passenger which includes a burger and drink.

If you require any further information email mcdonaldpipeband@hotmail.co.uk or phone 077 1891 4024.

Congratulations to Bangor’s Cleland Memorial Pipe Band who put on a great performance when they appeared with the Scottish Fiddle Orchestra during their recent Waterfront Hall concert.