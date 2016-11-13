Marchers take part in memorial parade for IRA woman

Marchers wearing paramilitary style uniforms and dark sunglasses took part in an IRA memorial parade in west Belfast this afternoon.

The marchers included young children, who themselves wore paramilitary uniforms and caps and had their faces disguised by sunglasses.

Damian McLaughlin, Dee Fennell and Colin Duffy at the parade

Leading dissident republicans Colin Duffy, Dee Fennell and Damian McLaughlin were all pictured watching the controversial march on Remembrance Sunday.

The parade was in memory of IRA woman Patricia Black, who was killed along with Frank Ryan, on November 15, 1991, when an improvised explosive device she was carrying detonated prematurely near London.

An Army military band had been playing in theatre on St Peter’s Street in St Albans which the pair had planned to attack, when the device unexpectedly exploded killing her and Ryan.

The parade was shadowed by a police Land Rover