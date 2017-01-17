Marching bands and Irish dancers will work in harmony at Stormont event

Tomorrow night promises to be a night like no other at Stormont ... and it has nothing to do with politics.

On Wednesday January 18 at 7pm the Great Hall will play host a cross community music and dance performance featuring marching bands and Irish dancers.

In summer 2015, the Hounds of Ulster musicians and the McCullough/Curran school of Irish dancing collaborated to create a specially choreographed short Irish dance to music performed by the Hounds of Ulster group.

Since these humble beginnings this relationship has developed into a larger and more mature performance coming to symbolise the new future of relationships in Northern Ireland.

Hounds of Ulster’s David Crooks said: “We have already performed at various prestigious events and locations including the North American and European Agriculture conference held at the Titanic Building and a showcase event at the Ulster Hall.

“This has culminated with performances at the European Parliament and the Fleadh Cheoil na hEirearnn.

“All these performances have been extremely well received drawing high praise from the likes of the Vice President of the European Parliament. These events have also served to promote both our communities and Northern Ireland in a positive and progressive light. This year will see us perform at Westminster.

“Together the people and representatives can create a community that will help develop good relations along with diversity and positive vision for us all.”

Musicians include the multiple award winning highland piper Graham Harris.

The event will be covered by Northern Vision Television who plan to use footage from the event in a future documentary about the group.