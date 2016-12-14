Margaret Thatcher named most influential woman of last 70 years

Margaret Thatcher has been named the most influential woman of the last 70 years by BBC Radio Four programme ‘Women’s Hours’.

Baroness Thatcher, who was United Kingdom Prime Minister from 1979 to 1990, passed away in April 2013.

In the past, First Minister, Arlene Foster, has spoken of her “great admiration” for Baroness Thatcher.

Former leader of the DUP, Peter Robinson, described Baroness Thatcher as “transformative and powerful prime minister” who changed the face of the United Kingdom for ever.

The list of influential women was decided by a panel of seven women, including businesswoman Karren Brady, screenwriter Abi Morgan, former Women’s Hour editor Jill Burridge, and Julia Hobsbawm, the founder of Editorial Intelligence. It was chaired by the journalist Emma Barnett.