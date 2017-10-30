Martin Luther, quiet revolutionary who changed world of faith forever

To mark the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation, historian GORDON LUCY examines the scholarly German who took on the forces, and ideas, of the Roman Catholic establishment with unforeseen repercussions

On October 31, 1517 Martin Luther, Professor of Biblical Exegesis at the recently established University of Wittenberg, nailed his famous 95 theses to the door of All Saints’ Church in the Saxon town.

Although widely regarded as ‘the primary catalyst’ for the Reformation,Luther’s intention was not to inaugurate a revolution but to launch a modest scholarly debate.

Yet, as Diarmaid MacCulloch has shrewdly observed: ‘Luther’s protest was quickly turned into rebellion because of the heavy-handed response of powerful churchmen. Luther wanted to talk about grace;his opponents wanted to talk about authority.’

Luther’s theses attacked the sale of papal indulgences (release from the penalties for sin through the payment of money) which were being sold in order to raise money for the building of St Peter’s in Rome.

Drafted in Latin, then the language of international scholarship, the 95 theses were quickly translated into German, widely copied and printed, making the controversy one of the first in history to be assisted by the printing press.

Within two weeks, the theses had spread throughout Germany; within two months throughout Europe.

Luther was born in Eisleben in 1483. He attended schools in Magdeburg and Eisenach, before entering the University of Erfurt in 1501 and graduated in 1505.

Terrified during a heavy thunderstorm, he prayed to St Anne, vowing that he would embrace the religious life if he survived.

To the consternation of his father who had wished him to become a lawyer, young Luther joined the Augustinian Hermits of Erfurt where he became acutely conscious of God’s wrath and his own spiritual inadequacy.

In the monastery he sought salvation through absolute obedience to the Augustinian Rule. He spent hours immersed in the Scriptures, confessing his sins and mortifying the flesh through strict asceticism.

In 1510-11 Luther visited Rome and was appalled by the corruption and behaviour which he witnessed in high places.

In 1512 Luther became Professor of Biblical Exegesis at Wittenberg and developed a close friendship with Johann Staupitz, the vicar general of the Augustinian order, who was instrumental in opening Luther’s eyes to the grace of God.

Luther’s preparation for his lectures (on the Psalms and Hebrews, Romans and Galatians) and his study of the Bible assisted the process, but the crucial moment came with ‘The Tower Experience’, so called because the critical event took place in the tower of the Augustinian monastery in Wittenberg.

Luther was wrestling with the meaning of Romans 1:17 : ‘For in the gospel a righteousness from God is revealed, a righteousness that is by faith from first to last, just as it is written: The righteous will live by faith’ (NIV).

Suddenly Luther realised that God graciously justifies those who have faith in Christ.

For more than 30 years Luther had struggled with all his might to prove his righteousness through strict obedience to the laws of God.

He now realised that his efforts were futile. Righteousness comes from Christ’s work on the cross, not human self-effort. We cannot make peace with God, but God can make peace with us. This enabled Luther to see Scripture, faith and church in a wholly new light.

He began to teach the liberating message of salvation by faith in Christ, not by works. This is the cornerstone of the Protestant Reformation.

Luther’s theses were prompted by his indignation at the selling of papal indulgences by Johann Tetzel, a Dominican friar.

Tetzel claimed that ‘as soon as the coin in the coffer rings, the soul from purgatory springs’. This flatly contradicted Luther’s understanding of salvation.

His firm contention was that salvation could only be obtained through faith in Christ, not through purchase.

Originally the Papacy took little interest in the controversy but, on June 15, 1520, Pope Leo X threatened Luther with excommunication unless he recanted 41 sentences drawn from his writings, including the 95 theses, within 60 days.

In response Luther forwarded ‘The Liberty of the Christian Man’ to the pope, in which he set out the doctrines of justification by faith and the priesthood of all believers (the doctrine that all baptised Christians are ‘priests’ and ‘spiritual’ in the sight of God).

On December 10, 1520 Luther burned the papal bull at Wittenberg, an act he defended in ‘Why the Pope and his Recent Book are Burned and Assertions Concerning All Articles.’

In 1521 Charles V, the Holy Roman Emperor, summoned him to a meeting of the dignitaries of the Holy Roman Empire at Worms where again Luther refused to retract his views.

The closing words of Luther’s speech to the Diet were allegedly: ‘Here I stand – I can do no other.’

By refusing to submit to both the pope and the Holy Roman Emperor, Luther was refusing to be intimidated by the two most powerful men in Europe.

Apart from polemical treatises, Luther’s chief literary work was his translation of The Bible into German which is one of the most important components of Luther’s legacy.

Luther’s translation realised his ambition to allow common people to read the Bible for themselves in their own language.

The widespread distribution of this translation had a profound impact on the evolution of Standard German. It also prompted the translation of the Bible into other languages, a project which continues to this day.

Luther was an accomplished hymn writer who believed there was no better way for people to absorb the new theology than through communal singing.

Hitherto singing had been the sole preserve of church choirs. His most famous hymn ‘Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott (A Mighty Fortress is Our God)’ is a paraphrase of Psalm 46.

Some Protestants are reluctant to grant Luther the status he richly deserves because Calvin is the yardstick by which they judge the Reformers.

He remains insufficiently radical for their taste.

Luther was undeniably conservative in his views, not least his interpretation of the Eucharist, and undoubtedly the second wave of Reformers were more radical than the first generation.

However, his critics fail to acknowledge that he was a man who had the courage of his convictions, a man who firmly stood his ground (against both the Pope and the Holy Roman Emperor) and a man who shook the Europe into which he was born to its very foundations.