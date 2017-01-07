Martin McGuinness has led from front despite decade of disrespect and we will move to end RHI saga: Adams

Martin McGuinness has led from the front despite enduring deliberate provocation, arrogance and disrespect from the DUP as Deputy First Minister over the past decade, according to Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams, who on Saturday promised his party would move to end the RHI saga if Arlene Foster does not stand aside to facilitate an independent probe.

Addressing a Sinn Féin Cúige Uladh meeting at the Felons Club in west Belfast on Saturday, Mr Adams said the Deputy First Minister had shown tolerance and leadership in partnership with Ian Paisley, Peter Robinson and the current First Minister, Arlene Foster, despite perceived slights over the Irish language, the Long Kesh site, and various political scandals over the years.

He said: “Regrettably during most of this time, Martin, and we, have frequently faced deliberate provocation, arrogance and disrespect. However, under Martin’s tolerant and tireless leadership the institutions have continued to operate and progress has been made, for example on the difficult issue of the transfer of policing and justice powers. Martin has led from the front.

“He has led on the issues of equality, reconciliation, and peace building.”

But Mr Adams promised Sinn Féin will move to end the RHI hiatus if Mrs Foster doesn’t stand aside to allow an independent investigation to take place.

“If the First Minister does not take the actions that society desires and deserves and which a sustainable process of change requires, then Sinn Féin will bring this ongoing and totally unacceptable state of affairs to an end.”