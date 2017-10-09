Mary Berry: If food smells OK I’ll use it

Cookery queen Mary Berry has confessed to ignoring sell-by dates on food and relying on her nose instead.

The former Great British Bake Off judge said she sniffs food and uses it if it smells OK.

Berry, 82, said her mother gave her plenty of tips about cooking and running a home, which feature in her new book.

“I was brought up in the war and things were quite difficult. The garden was an enormous help then,” Berry told the Cheltenham Literature Festival.

“There were no freezers but those sort of tips I got from my mother about using things up.

“And also to use my nose. I don’t do sell-by dates but I have to confess if there is a pot of cream I just lift the lid and smell it.

“If it’s all right, I have it. You do have to be careful if it is meat and keep within the dates.”

She also revealed she shops in Waitrose regularly as it is the nearest supermarket to her home and picks up the £10 dinners with wine from Marks and Spencer.

Berry said leaving the Great British Bake Off after it switched to Channel 4 from BBC1 was not a hard decision to make.

“It wasn’t difficult at all because Mel and Sue and I, and Paul too, were a real team,” she said.

“When we heard that Bake Off was moving over to Channel 4, I thought the BBC commissioned the programme and I’ve had seven wonderful years.

“The stars of the show are the bakers, it is the most wonderful show, it has a format. I thought I would stay with the BBC and Mel and Sue said exactly the same.

“There is no way that the BBC have enough of your money, they couldn’t afford the amount of money Channel 4 was offering and, as I say, I had seven smashing years.

“Of course it is going on and is a great programme. If I could have chosen anyone to take my place, I would have chosen Prue Leith.”