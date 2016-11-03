Mary Berry's new BBC series puts stately homes and food history on the menu

The BBC has announced that it will be sticking to its favourite recipe of Mary Berry, stately homes and food history for a new series - the first the baker has signed up to since The Great British Bake Off ended its run with the broadcaster.

Although the BBC recently lost the hit programme to Channel 4, its star Berry chose not to follow and will now host a new show for BBC One that includes some of the elements of the cake contest.

Mary Berry's Secrets From Britain's Great Houses will keep the stately home setting of the Bake Off, but will visit a different grand residence each time to discover more about the culinary traditions within its walls.

Echoing the popular food history section of her former series, Berry will celebrate the heritage and legacy of the houses by creating her own recipes inspired by each home's cooking past.

She will also reveal the workings of the houses both upstairs and downstairs by meeting the present-day custodians and visiting the kitchens, gardens and private rooms in each half-hour episode of the six-part series.

Berry said: "I am so excited to be doing this new series with the BBC - I have always had an enquiring mind so I know I will be inspired by the great houses we visit."

Director of content at the BBC, Charlotte Moore, said: "This series will be a real treat for BBC One viewers to go behind the scenes with Mary Berry and explore Britain's great houses through her love of cooking."

Tanya Shaw, managing director at series production company Shine TV, said: "Following the success of Mary Berry's Easter Feast last year, we are delighted to be working with Mary on this exciting new series.

"I can't think of anyone more perfect to tell the stories of these great households and to bring us such a unique insight into Britain's rich culinary past."

Moore made the announcement about the series, yet to be given an air date, at the Broadcast Commissioning Forum.